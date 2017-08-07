Jones hopes Vassell signs long term Luton deal

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would love striker Isaac Vassell to put pen to paper on a new long term deal with the club.

The 23-year-old is currently attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere after scoring 14 goals in his debut season last term, and then bagging a brace against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign though and on whether fresh terms were on the table, Jones said: “That’s in house, everyone who’s here now, we pretty much want to commit.

“Isaac knows our feelings towards him, we would like him to be here for a long, long time, sign a long term deal and if Isaac wants to do that then we’ll do that.

“He’s someone we’ve only had had year in our midst, but he’s developed in such a way that he’s doing fantastic.

“It’s probably not even a year for him, we gave him four or five months real development, we had a decision to make at Christmas whether we continued that development or loaned him out, but we didn’t, second half of the season he kicked right on.

“He’s come back in pre-season in wonderful form and that’s where we are, but Isaac is a player that we would love to have here long term.”

Young duo James Justin and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu agreed deals until 2020 recently and Jones thought that showed the faith players have in the progress they are making while at Kenilworth Road.

He continued: “Everyone trusts is here, as people like Danny Hylton have signed long terms, Tyreeq Bakinson have trusted us with their development and with the future.

“A lot have come here from higher clubs, people like Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee, Alan McCormack, would have had significant offers, but they came here because they see something that we’re doing.

“We hope Isaac follows suit, we can’t second guess anyone, all we can do is concentrate on our day to day things.”

Vassell has already drawn comparisons to another ex-Luton player now plying his trade in the Premier League, Andre Gray, and on what he can achieve in the game, Jones added: “He can go as far as he wants to go.

“The thing about Isaac is he has certain attributes which are different to other people, but he has a desire to do well.

“He knows there’s a lot going on, and people speak about Isaac, he’s only a year into his development, and without being disrespectful, he’s come from Truro, which is a million miles from where he is now, not just in geography.

“So it’s difficult for him, but he’s the best lad you will ever meet.

“He looks me in the eye and you know what you’re going to get from him.

“We say he’s an animal, but he wants to get better and he deserves everything that he will get, but right now, he’s focused on doing well for us.

“I love the kid, I absolutely love him because I know what I’m going to get from him.”