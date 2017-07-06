Jones hopes winger Green can earn Vale deal

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hopes winger Danny Green can earn himself a deal with fellow League Two side Port Vale.

The 28-year-old returned to spend a few days at the Brache when the players returned, before heading to Vale Park to join in with pre-season training.

Speaking at last night’s 2-2 with Hitchin, Jones believes Green, who missed the whole of last season through injury, is in a good place physically to win a contract now.

He said: “We’ve put it out that Danny won’t be moving forward with us, but Danny knew that and we’ve got to make sure he comes back safely and prolongs his career and we think we’ve done that.

“Danny’s looking sharp, moving normally now too. He had a few little hiccups which meant that it hindered his movement, now that’s all rectified and he’s looking good.

“He’s been in, he’s looking a lot more comfortable, a lot more back to himself.

“We’re doing all the due diligence with him and we hope he does get a club because he’s a great lad to have around the place.

“A lot of things have changed with Danny, we think mentally he’s a lot stronger person, so we hope it goes well for him.”

Green’s last action in a Hatters shirt came back in April 2016 when he broke his leg making a tackle against Northampton Town, with further complications hindering his comeback.

A rueful Jones added: “A year’s a long time in football, a week’s a long time, so who knows what could have happened?

“But that’s football and it’s difficult. Cameron (McGeehan) was in the same position, absolutely at the top of his game, 11 goals before Christmas, absolutely flying, one of the most recognised players in the league and that happened to him.

“It’s part and parcel of football, it’s how you react is the test of the career.”

Green himself hasn’t given up hope of prolonging his career either, as he tweeted yesterday: “3 promotions, 257 games, 41 goals. I will strive for more! I’m not finished! I will strive for more.”