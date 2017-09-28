Jones: Jarvis deserving of his Luton debut

Recent signing Aaron Jarvis deserved his first taste of League Two action during the 0-0 draw at Morecambe on Tuesday night according to boss Nathan Jones.

The deadline day acquisition from Basingstoke replaced James Collins for the final few minutes as Town searched for a winner.

He’s come in, really impacted, deserves his opportunity so I’m really pleased for him. Nathan Jones

Despite having been playing in the Southern League Premier Division this season, Jones felt he was ready for the rigours of the Football League, saying: “It’s wonderful for him and we just thought, if he gets an opportunity, he’s such a good finisher, late on, five minutes, can he get something?

“A little bit of a spark and maybe just something might land for him in the box and it might be a fairytale.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s come in, really impacted, deserves his opportunity so I’m really pleased for him.”

The 19-year-old had also been on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chesterfield, as speaking about his development since joining, Jones added: “We gave him an opportunity as Elliot Lee, after playing in the development hame had a tight calf and couldn’t play.

“We want a positive bench and Aaron has done enough in the two weeks, two and a half weeks he’s been here.

“He showed enough for us to put him on the bench and that’s what we did.

“For him to come on, it would have been a big thing, but if I had needed to chase it I would have.

“I have no problem with him as he’s shown enough development and is way ahead of where we thought he’d be.

“Now whether that’s because of the two weeks, the environment he has,

“He’s been superb and was excellent in the development game too.

“He’s totally different to what we have, an orthodox nine, a little bit more like James Collins, but he’s deserved it.”