Jones: Lee’s impact hindered by injuries

Hatters striker Elliot Lee needs an injury-free run if he is to fully make a success of his second stint with the club according to boss Nathan Jones.

The summer signing from Barnsley has been restricted to just 31 minutes of League Two football this term, scoring once in the 8-2 win over Yeovil, after picking up a number of niggling problems.

He was back on the bench for the 3-1 win over Newport on Saturday and is expected to start in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage match at home to Barnet tomorrow, as when asked if the knocks had hindered his time at Kenilworth Road, Jones said: “I think it has.

“You want to get some fluency into your game and want to be given opportunities and it’s difficult, because when you’re looking for that real spark and that high energy, you tend to go for the ones that are in better form, or have played more, have had more minutes.

“So it has and he needs to have a run of games, a run of training, we need to get him at the level where he can really, really impact.

“At the minute he’s not there and he’s picking up little ones which are turning into seven and 10 dayers and he’s ended up missing games, whereas others are invariably taking their opportunity.

“So it’s a difficult situation, but we have to make sure we get him there safely, there’s no point rush him and him breaking down.

“We’ll be respectful that we need to look after him to get to a certain level.”