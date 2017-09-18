Jones let his emotions run wild after Chairboys victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted his emotions ran wild in the aftermath of Town’s stunning 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Luton had been staring down the barrel of defeat, until Scott Cuthbert fired the visitors level and James Collins then headed a last-second winner.

After the full time whistle, a highly animated Jones headed to the away terrace, packed with nearly 1,500 travelling supporters, almost ripping his coat off in celebration.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “They give me energy, well they give me too much energy, I’ve got to control myself at times.

“But I’m a young manager, I’m learning, I’m very passionate about my work, the job I do, and it all comes down to this, the 10, 11, 12, hours a day.

“The seven days a week, the sacrifices, the sleepless nights, the endless DVDs of horrible quality and I’m talking about the quality of the thing I have to watch.

Nathan Jones and Marek Stech salute Luton's travelling fans

“All these things come down to 90 minutes on a Saturday or a Tuesday night, and today, the emotions ran wild.

“I was getting some stick, someone actually said I’m getting sacked in the morning, well hopefully I’ve kept my job for another week and what a great way to win.

“You take any away win, but that way we’ll take.”

Meanwhile for striker Collins, he was in dreamland nodding the winner in front of Town’s massed away ranks, adding: “The support we get away from home and at home is brilliant,

“I don’t know what the exact number was here but they sold the whole stand out.

“So for me on a personal note to score in front of them in the 98th minute, I’m absolutely delighted.”