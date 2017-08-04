Jones looking to secure the future of Luton’s prized assets

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will continue his policy of not letting some of the club’s prized assets run down their contracts.

Luton duo James Justin and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu both recently agreed new long term deals at Kenilworth Road, taking them through to 2020.

We have a real nucleus of players under long term contracts so it’s something to build on. Nathan Jones

The likes of Isaac Vassell, Jack Senior and Glen Rea to name just three are see their contracts run out in the summer, but Jones will push for decisions a lot earlier than that.

He said: “We’ve tried to tie everyone down once we know that we want to move forward with them.

“We’re not backward in coming forward in terms of tying them down, as we have all our players in terms of the ones we want, we have a real nucleus of players under long term contracts so it’s something to build on.

“What we do is make sure we’re not left open. We can’t offer everyone contracts as certain people have to prove themselves.

“We can’t offer the exact same contracts as we did last year because we didn’t get promoted, so what we’ve done is improved the ones we see we can go forward with for a number of years.

“Then there’s still a bit for certain people to prove, different ages as well and lots of things, but it’s a challenge.

“We won’t leave ourselves open to anything and we’ll make sure that everyone’s career starts moving forward.

“That’s why people like Josh (McQuoid) and Jonathan Smith we told them early, gave them opportunities to go and find clubs, so we won’t stunt anyones career and won’t leave ourselves open.”

Meanwhile, with the likes of Ruddock-Mpanzu and Justin both receiving interest in the summer, with Luton turning down a reported seven figure bid for the latter, Jones refuted claims that the deals were just to ensure Town pick up a bigger transfer fee should they leave.

He added: “What we’re looking at in the short term is doing well for Luton Town and developing all aspects of their career.

“Then whatever happens in the future, hopefully they move forward with Luton Town, and Luton Town move forward very, very quickly and keep pace with their development, and they keep pace with our development.

“If anything happens differently, then we’ll have a decision to make, but we’ve got a settled squad now.”