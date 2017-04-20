Jones: Luton will see the best of Gambin next season

Hatters supporters will see the best of midfielder Luke Gambin next season according to boss Nathan Jones.

The transfer window signing from Barnet hasn’t started for over a month, failing to back into the side after missing two games due to international duty with Malta, and wasn’t used at all during the 1-1 draw with Mansfield on Easter Monday.

Although having one eye on next campaign for the 22-year-old, Jones still wants Gambin to play a big part in what he hopes will be promotion to League One via the play-offs, saying: “It’s the competition we have. He played the majority of the game the other day (Leyton Orient) and the trouble with Luke was, he hasn’t done a pre-season, he signed in January, as we wanted to make sure we got him, then when he gets a little run he went away with Malta, so little things make it disjointed.

“But Luke’s one not just for now, but for the future. We invested heavily in him and we want him to contribute massively this season, but through pre-season then you’ll see the real Luke Gambin, more so next season.

“But that doesn’t mean he can to Butlins for the next five weeks, we want to make sure he’s right at it now.

“Luke will figure for us this season, but once he gets a pre-season in him then you’ll really, really see him fly."

Gambin isn’t the only player who has struggled to break in since arriving, with Jake Gray another who has seen limited first team action this term.

Jones continued: “The way we play and how we do things, sometimes we need to break it down and give them that education.

“Alex Gilliead had it when he first came here, he missed the whole of pre-season, so did Jake Gray. So they were kind of playing catch-up a little bit now with our structure, one how we do things, two with our fitness levels, so that’s all it has been.

“Just bide your time, they’re important members. We’ve got a good squad, we want to improve that squad, so competition will be even more rife next year, but we’re in a decent place they’re all competing well."

One player who has done just that and taken his chance is midfielder Lawson D’Ath, who has begun the last five games after barely featuring previously after joining from Northampton in January.

Jones added: “I think he’s done excellent, we knew that though. We knew the type of player he was, energetic, runs, breaks, technically very good, very committed, gives us a real drive in midfield.

“He had to bide his time to get his opportunity, but once he got it, he’s taken it and I’m delighted as I knew he would do that.”