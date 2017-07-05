Jones may well sign trialist keeper

Town chief Nathan Jones admitted he might well sign the trialist keeper who was between the posts for the Hatters at Hitchin Town this evening.

Although not naming names yet, the unknown youngster played just over an hour before being replaced by Northern Ireland U15 Tiernan Parker.

Jones has already brought in both Marek Stech and James Shea to battle it out for the number one jersey, but lost Craig King, who rejected a one year deal, said: "The goalkeeper is someone we're looking to take as a number three, a keeper who's going to develop.

"He came up and it's worth having a look at him."

When pressed for his identity, Jones continued: "Not really, it would just be unfair. Just let him play the games and if you see him again we'll give you their names as you'll know that there's some serious interest."

Town also had two other trialists in action for them during the match, both in midfield, as Jones added: "We've had a little look tonight, we don't intend to take too many trialists as I've only had one or two in my time since I've been here.

"We've had someone come up, he's from a good source, so we had a little look at them."