Jones may yet make one more addition

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he could still make one final signing ahead of the new season.

It had looked like the Hatters chief had completed his summer business after pulling out of a move to bring in Falkirk’s Craig Sibbald at the weekend after his trial spell.

However, speaking to Three Counties Radio last night, Jones revealed talks were ongoing about the possibility of one last addition.

He said: “We’re trying to bring one more in.

“It’s nothing definite or anything yet, but it’s been a busy afternoon.

“Our squad has been done but something has become available that might interest us, I’ve been speaking to my chief exec (Gary Sweet) who’s been away at the minute, so it’s been a busy afternoon.

“He’s a player that if we do get in, would fit into Luton’s ethos at the minute and how we go about our work and so on.

“It would be exciting for me, whether it’s exciting for the fans is another thing, but this might not happen, so I don’t want to talk too much about something that might not happen.”