Jones might consider team selection despite late win

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he might have to change his team selection away from home despite snatching victory from the jaws of defeat at Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

With two minutes of normal time left, the Luton chief was staring down the barrel of a fourth away match with a win this season, trailing 1-0 to the Chairboys.

Although Scott Cuthbert levelled and then James Collins dramatically won it with the last kick, Jones was not overly impressed, saying: “I’m disappointed with the first half, I really am.

“I'm really going to have to think about my team selection to be honest with you, as I might just have to play a team full of workers until the game opens up and then bring my footballers on.

“Because at the minute, my footballers are not winning the battle and that happened today, away at Mansfield and we’ve had to come from behind in both games.

"Two late goals in both games, it's a great way to do it, but I don’t want to be doing that.

“Maybe we need to reconsider our recruitment, but we’ve got to win the battle and when you come up against the sides who do well in this league. they are really on the front foot, and put you under a lot of pressure.

"Notts County, are a real physical side, they’re right up there, these (Wycombe) are a real physical side, Mansfield are a real physical side, so we have to make sure we win the battle first before we try and play."

Jones was going to let his players bask in the glory of the victory that pushed them back up to fourth in the table for one night though, adding: "We came through that, we showed little bits of quality, more endeavour second half which is probably what got us the result.

"I can’t be too critical at this point, when we do the debrief, we’ll be very critical, but at this point, I can’t be too critical because it was a fantastic win."