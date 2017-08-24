Jones: New striker might stunt Cornick’s progress

The progress of new signing Harry Cornick has quelled Luton boss Nathan Jones’s desire to bring in another forward ahead of next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

After the Hatters reluctantly sold Isaac Vassell to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee, Jones had considered bolstering his attacking ranks despite the addition of Cornick from Bournemouth.

Adding another one will give me a real headache as we’ll have five then and with H’s progress that could curtail him or give us some who are outside the squad. Nathan Jones

However, having seen the 22-year-old in action close up now, Jones said: “Harry has really stepped up, so the necessity might not be there to get another one.

“We had looked at getting another one while Harry was developing, but he’s come in and he’s ahead of where we thought he would be, plus we have Jordan Cook who can convert into a striker as well.

“If something comes up that we can do then we’ll do it because we did lose Vass which we didn’t want to do, but with the players we have and what we have in the building, we’re well covered.

“We have real, real good competition, plus adding another one will give me a real headache as we’ll have five then and with H’s progress that could curtail him or give us some who are outside the squad.”