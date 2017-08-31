Jones: No bids for Pelly

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has poured cold water on any rumours that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will leave the club during transfer deadline day.

The former West Ham youngster has been the subject of interest throughout the summer, with internet speculation linking him with a big money move to Championship side Leeds United.

However, speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones was very confident he will be at Kenilworth Road when the window closes later this evening.

He said: “No-one will leave the football club that we don't want to.

“If offers come in for established players who are in our first team then there's no time to replace them.

“Again, I can't categorically say, because sometimes ridiculous things happen, but I can say there are absolutely no plans, or no thought of losing any of our first team players going into the close of the window.

“We've had no official bids for Pelly and nor would we welcome them.”

Mpanzu signed a new contract until 2020 just a few weeks ago, and Jones thinks once he reaches his full potential, Town will have quite the player on their hands.

He continued: “He's signed a new long term deal because he's still developing.

“He has massive attributes, but for him to develop into a footballer, he needs his rough edges polished and this is the place for it.

“He understands that, his family understands that and his representatives understood that, and that's the good thing.

“He has to get better, if he wants the career that I believe he can have, but he's in a fantastic place and we've had to kind of start him from scratch as he was a specimen when we came in, but he wasn't a durable one.

“Now we've made him into that, now we're getting games out of him, getting training sessions out of him, getting levels of performance out of him.

“Now we have to find that little bit of composure and once we get that, we've got a wonderful, wonderful player.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Alan Sheehan wasn't surprised to see rumours linking Mpanzu with a move away either, adding: “Pelly's got a bit of everything.

“He's got that raw strength, power, like Vassy (Isaac Vassell), just strong naturally and quick, pace and just very, very powerful people.

“I suppose clubs want that, as if they can improve that a small bit technically, you're not too far away from the complete player.”