Jones: No decision on Reading keeper’s future just yet

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hasn’t made any decisions when it comes to the future of on-loan Reading keeper Stuart Moore.

The Royals youngster is out of contract at the Madejski Stadium in the summer and although isn’t going to look at his options until the summer, did hint he would be interested in a move to Kenilworth Road should it crop up.

There’s a lot of football to be played yet and decisions will be made when we know where we are because that could have a factor in a few. Nathan Jones

When asked if that could be a possibility, Jones said: “He’s now starting to find a little bit of form in terms of relaxing a bit, so we’ll see.

“There’s a lot of games to go yet, so we won’t be making decisions, ‘yes, we definitely want to sign you, definitely don’t’. He may have options that seem more attractive to him than us.

“There’s a lot of football to be played yet and decisions will be made when we know where we are because that could have a factor in a few.”

Moore has played the last four games for Town after Matt Macey was recalled by Arsenal and shown signs of real improvement after a torrid debut against Cheltenham in which he made a costly error early on.

Jones felt it was a just reward for the stopper’s attitude since losing his place, adding: “To be honest, I think anyone would have struggled in the Cheltenham game in terms of coming in at two o’clock in the afternoon, having to go to the hotel, get some sleep, come here, meet new people, bang, go straight in against a side that are very direct and put you under pressure.

“It just happened to be an inswinging corner, there were a lot to things that fell against against us.

“We didn’t judge him on that. W’ve seen him in our environment, Matt (Macey) came in, he settled a little bit quicker, but he’d had time to do that.

“He’s (Moore) shown great professionalism in terms of not letting his head go down, training well and he’s reaping the benefit.”