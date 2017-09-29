Jones: No-one leaves on loan until after Trophy games

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that none of the club’s youngsters will leave on loan before the Checkatrade Trophy group stages are complete.

Town, who have already beaten Spurs U21s on penalties in the competition, host Barnet next Tuesday, before a trip to AFC Wimbledon on October 31, ahead of the knockout stages.

The matches will see the likes of Frankie Musonda and Akin Famewo get much-needed game time, with Jones then facing a decision on whether to loan them out for regular first team football.

He said: “No-one will go out before the Trophy games because we’ll test them in our own environment.

“Then once those die down a little bit we can look to do that, but we’ve had a few games lately, a few tests, Brentford, Northampton, the Checkatrade game against Tottenham.

“There’s three real fantastic games to test themselves, the younger ones, and for others to get game time.

“The Barnet game is going to be exactly the same. We’ve got another game arranged too, so they’re getting good football at the minute, plus within our environment, and a lot of them will be involved in it.”

Town did allow two players to head out last week, with Kavan Cotter going to Hitchin Town and Josh McQuoid joining Torquay where he played 45 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Macclesfield on Saturday.

Jones added: “Kav has been there before, so it will give him good game time as he’s not quite ready for first team football yet on a regular basis.

“Josh has been superb, trained well and been a credit. He needs games and needs to put himself back in the shop window now.

“Torquay are a real good club, so it’s important that Josh really impacts down there and does well, not quite re-kickstart his career, but put himself back in the shop window again, so he’s in peoples eyes again, because he has wonderful attributes he really does.

“It hasn’t quite worked out for him this season here, but he played games last year and the year before under me and this year we’ve gone down a different route.

“It’s an opportunity for him really and I wish him well as his attitude and his professionalism is outstanding and he has attributes that others will use.”

Cotter made his second debut for the Canaries in their 2-1 win over Basingstoke on Saturday and completed another 90 minutes during the 2-2 draw against St Ives on Tuesday night.