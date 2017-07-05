Jones not anticipating any further signings

Hatters boss Nathan Jones isn't anticipating any new arrivals to his first team squad ahead of the new season.

The Luton chief has moved swiftly to secure seven signings over the summer, with Alan McCormack, Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, James Collins, James Shea, Andrew Shinnie and Elliot Lee all joining the club.

On whether he would be looking to bring anyone else in now, Jones said: "It will be very difficult for anyone else to come into our squad as we think we're near enough done in terms of all our our recruitment.

"Anyone who comes into the squad now is going to have to be a very good player, we think we've strengthened it considerably and we're kind of finished really."

Jones did concede that should an opportunity present itself to significantly strengthen his squad further, he would take still take it though, saying: "Some people make decisions late on in pre-season, but we're done with our squad, we are done.

"So if we sign anyone else, they will need to be better than what we have.

"We won't take a supplementary one, we won't take anyone to fill the squad, we're finished. If there's someone who is better than what we've got, we think we've done well so far, so that might be difficult.

"Things will happen though, like with Jack Marriott and Elliot Lee, these things happen in football.

"We weren't actively looking to get rid of Jack, but when Elliot became available and then it coincided with an offer coming for Jack, we evaluated everything and did that.

"If that happens again then fine, but we're not actively looking to bring anyone in, we are done."

Although Jonathan Smith and Josh McQuoid both remain at the club, Jones wouldn't need to move them on first before any potential recruitment, as he added: "We're looking to rehouse those anyway, because they're out of the squad at the minute.

"We're not looking to move forward with those, they know that and so it's not about moving them on to bring someone in.

"If someone becomes available and they are better than what we have or can improve us in some way , then I'm sure the club will do it, but we're not actively looking."