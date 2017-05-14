Jones not bothered by Luton’s previous play-off woes

Town boss Nathan Jones wasn’t bothered in the slightest by Luton’s shocking record in the play-offs going into their semi-final first leg clash at Blackpool this evening.

Hatters are yet to enjoy victory in their efforts to win promotion via play-offs, beaten by Crewe Alexandra and York City in 1997 and 2010, while suffering final defeats to AFC Wimbledon in 2011 and York again in 2012.

I can’t control history, I can’t, I’ve no time machine or anything. Nathan Jones

Meanwhile, the Tangerines hold the record for the most play-off final wins along with Crystal Palace, having triumphed in 1992, 2001, 2007, 2010, defeating a Yeovil side including Jones in 2007 as well.

The Luton chief said: “I helped Blackpool’s stats out because I played in the final when I was at Yeovil, but they have no bearing whatsoever on this.

“Apparently the fourth place side in League Two, 48 per cent of the time gets promoted, so that stat’s in our favour.

“My record in play-offs is pretty good, two wins and one defeat in finals, so I’m happy with that.

“I can’t control history, I can’t, I’ve no time machine or anything.

“All I can control is the present and the future, or that’s all I can try to control and that’s all I’m focusing on.

“So whatever’s happened in the past is in the past. It’s two new games, one we’ll be totally focused on then we’ll regroup, see where we are and go again for Thursday.”

Hatters will go into the game with a run of five wins from seven, including three straight victories, with hosts Blackpool picking up three victories out of four too.

On his side’s preparation, Jones continued: “We feel we’re in good form, we feel we’re a good side, have a good working environment.

“We just do normal things. We put a little bit more emphasis this week on a little bit more analysis, in terms of showing them things about how we can really affect them, because those edges will be vital.

“But it’s been a normal week. We’ve got good away form, we’re in good form, so why change it and try to do anything massively different when the thing you’re already doing is working.”