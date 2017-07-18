Jones not following up interest in Slovenian trialist

Town boss Nathan Jones confirmed that he won’t be offering a deal to the trialist who played for Luton during their 6-2 friendly win over NK Bravo in Slovenia on Saturday.

Although not naming the defender, Jones revealed he was a local player the club had tipped off about, but that he wasn’t quite right for the Hatters at the moment.

He’s a lovely lad, very good technically, but not quite what we were looking for at this point. Nathan Jones

Speaking after tonight’s 2-0 win over Hitchin Town, Jones said: “It would be wrong (to name him) as we won’t be moving forward with him.

“It was a lad who plays in Slovenia that we were made aware of a little while back so it was an opportunity to have a look at him.

“He’s a lovely lad, very good technically, but not quite what we were looking for at this point.

“In all fairness to him, he integrated very well and was well worth a look at it.”

Although Jones remains more than satisfied with the squad he has in place at Kenilworth Road this term, he didn’t rule out making another addition should the right player become available.

He added: “Unless we can up the ante a little bit and bring in someone better than what we’ve got we are pretty much done.

“It’s just about keeping them fit, keeping them focused, keeping them competitive, as they are and picking a side.

“A a lot of things could change and a lot of things do change in football, but we’re not anticipating too much.”