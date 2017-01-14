Jones ready for Crewe reaction to new manager Artell

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows his side have to be wary of a reinvigorated Crewe Alexandra after they sacked manager Steve Davis last week.

The 51-year-old had been the fourth longest serving manager in all four divisions, but was dismissed with Crewe in 18th place and swiftly replaced by former Railwaymen captain David Artell.

Jones said: “Whenever there’s a change of manager there’s an initial reaction and we just have to make sure we impose ourselves on the game.

“He (Artell) knows the club well, he’s brought in Kenny Lunt as well who I’ve played against and he was a real stalwart of the way Crewe played.

“So they seem to have made two very sensible appointments in that, it may give them a lift, but we can’t focus on that, what we have to focus on is Luton Town.

“They’re a dangerous side and have got some real good individuals, so we’re very wary of their threat and I’m sure there’ll be wary of our threat.”

Leading scorer Danny Hylton accepted the Crewe squad may be boosted with the places under threat from the new manager’s appointment, but felt Luton should be able to match their opponents desire.

He said: “It gives them a lift, everyone’s playing to prove to the manager they should be there and they should be playing.

“We’ll just treat it as any other game, it doesn’t really mean anything else. They shouldn’t be more motivated than us, whether they’ve got a new manager or not, so we’ll go there and work hard and sure if we do the basics and all run around, the rest will come and we will win the game.

“I have played against him (Artell) a couple of times, but I don’t really know too much about him to be fair.

“Hopefully it stays that way, hopefully we just go there and beat them and get out of there.”

Meanwhile, recent signing Lawson D’Ath added: “I think everywhere’s different, it depends on circumstances.

“Sometimes player won’t want managers to leave and sometimes they will, I don’t know how it is there. It might gee them up more to get a result, we’ll have to see.”