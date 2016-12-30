Jones readying himself for Hylton suspension

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones is readying himself for a spell without striker Danny Hylton in the not too distant future.

The Hatters frontman picked up his ninth caution of the season during the 1-0 home defeat to Colchester United on Boxing Day, meaning one more yellow before March will see him for suspended for two games, his third ban of the campaign.

On the impending absence of his leading scorer, Jones said: “There’s no chance in a million years that he’s going to get to March and not pick up another booking or two.

“I know that, so what he’s done earlier on in the season has put him on the tightrope.

“We don’t want to take anything away from his play, it’s just the silly things we need to take out of his game so he doesn’t pick up the unnecessary ones.

“But he’s been fantastic for us, been our main striker, takes the hits, takes a lot of the brunt of our forward play, so we expect him to pick up one or two.”

Hylton was booked this time for a clash with Frankie Kent, who appeared to react overly theatrically after the pair fell to the floor while challenging for an aerial ball.

When asked about the caution, Jones said: “I don’t think it was anything, I think it was a coming together and he’s gone over. I don’t know, I’ll have to check.”

Meanwhile, Hylton also had late claims for a penalty when he appeared to be hauled down in the act of shooting, but Jones added: “I haven’t seen it, but I don’t really feel there was anything there.

“The lads haven’t really moaned about that. They’re bitterly disappointed that they haven’t won a game or they’ve lost a game, because it’s a real difficult one to take.”