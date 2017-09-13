Jones relieved victory lifted some of the pressure he had placed on himself

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was delighted his side relieved some of the pressure he had placed on himself during last night’s victory over Port Vale.

Town had gone into the match without a win in three games, after being soundly beaten 3-0 by Swindon at the weekend, due mainly to Scott Cuthbert’s red card on the half hour.

However, a Ben Whitfield own goal, plus Jack Stacey’s strike saw Hatters make it three wins from four on home soil, as Jones said: “I put pressure on myself, I demand from us and from me and from the team.

“It’s only the pressure I put on, that’s all, but I sometimes I feel it from myself.

“I don’t feel it from the fans, definitely don’t get it from the club because they’re unbelievably supportive, but from myself, from my own point of view, I wanted us to win.

“Because, one I don’t want to lose pace with the others, but also we’re a good side and I want us to win games.

“We bounced back tonight, and they handled that as this was a difficult game, it wasn’t as clear cut.

“It was important as it wasn’t a bad loss on the weekend as we were down to 10 men and that was the game changer, 100 per cent, that was the game changer.

“Whether we would have definitely won the game or not, that was the game changer, so it’s not like we’ve lost the game and been battered by a much better side, because I didn’t think that.

“So I couldn’t get too down, but I don’t like going many games without wins.

“We’ve gone a couple in terms of the two draws, good draws, and then to lose, put a bit of pressure on tonight and they’ve handled it very, very well.

“I know Port Vale are on a bad run, but they’ve been in every game, they lost to Wycombe 3-2, they lost 1-0 on the weekend away to Coventry, so they don’t concede a lot of goals, to win 2-0 was a real good win for us.”

As he had stated during his press conference prior to the game, Jones didn’t ring the changes for the clash after Saturday’s loss, with Glen Rea replacing the suspended Cuthbert, and Luke Berry in for Olly Lee too.

He added: “Any kneejerk reactions to that (Swindon defeat) would have been wrong on my part as I thought we were very, very comfortable.

“Yes, things can happen in any game of football, but especially this league, you have got be careful as there’s such physicality in the league that one slip, or one error can let teams in.

“But absolutely not at all, we have processes here, have a way of doing things. We believe in them and we stick with them and that’s the main thing .

“I believe in them, because if I didn’t, how am I going to get my players to do that? I thought at times we were were excellent, not all the way through as we had to really show a different side and defend the box.

“But I’m delighted with the win and to bounce back was important, as we’ve gone a couple of games without a win.

“We’ve got two fantastic away draws and needed to back those up and apart from a sending off, I think we would be sitting here in a different position.”