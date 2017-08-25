Jones relishes Evans contest - and post match chicken nuggets!

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is looking forward to coming up against Mansfield Town chief Steve Evans tomorrow, and even sharing a chicken nugget or two with him after the game.

The Stags chief has become notorious for his touchline antics alongside assistant Paul Rayner, with Jones and Evans exchanging strong words during last year’s 1-1 draw at the One Call stadium.

However, Jones knows it is all part of the game, as he said: “We all have an element of fire and real zest about us, but afterwards, we have a couple of chicken nuggets and a good chat about it.

“In the 90 minutes, yes, he expects a certain level from his team and he expects a lot from those who are on the park and he gives that from the technical area.

"So it’s always a real good battle when you come up against Steve’s teams, and that’s what it’s going to be on the weekend.”

The Mansfield chief stated in his pre-match press conference that the Hatters had spent big money this season in recruiting their squad, as on Town's transfer dealings, Evans said: "They've made some top, top signings and spent big money very wisely.

"(James) Collins and (Danny) Hylton are as good as anyone in the league. They're very good players but we've got good players as well."

However, that was something that Jones disagreed with, as he continued: “Well, I’m not too sure about the big money. I think we’ve signed well, but we’re well in credit in terms of what we’ve spent and what we’ve recouped.

“What we’ve paid what we had to pay for certain ones, we haven’t paid massive, few fees we’ve actually paid and a lot of those were for young people like Jack Stacey.

“The only one you can call reasonably big for us which was James Collins, so that’s not factually correct, but it’s all part and parcel of if and I think we’ve spent wisely and got good value for money.”

Mansfield themselves have been busy in the transfer market over the summer, making a whole host of new additions themselves, as Jones said: “When you make that many signings, they’re obviously good pedigree signings he’s made and I think it will take time for those to gel and to get the full value from them.

“It’s early, they’ve had a decent start and they’ll be a difficult side, we know what type of side they’ll be, they’ll be a force, but it’s three games in, we were top of the league this time last year and after the first game, so it’s about consistency and about getting your signings to bed in.

“We’re exactly the same, we made some key sigings, people like Marek Stech, people like Alan McCormack, (Andrew) Shinnie, James Collins, right through the spine of the team we’ve strengthened and it’s going to take time for them to gel as well.

“So we’re all finding our feet at the minute and I’m sure we’ll get the best out of our respective squads.”

The Stags can call on striker Lee Angol too, a player who spent a season with Luton under John Still, was but never featured for the first team, sent to Boreham Wood on loan and then joining Peterborough.

Jones added: “I’ve seen him at Peterborough and on loan at Lincoln last year and know he’s a dangerous striker.

“Steve is renowned for bringing in strikers and strikers doing well, so he will be a danger, but they’ve got a number of dangerous players as have Luton by the way.

“We’re looking forward to the weekend, it’s a big game and it will be fantastic challenge it will be a tough afternoon and we’re ready for that.

“They are the pre-season favourites, the bookies favourites, with the signings they’ve made, so we know it will be a tough game, but w go there in good form and it’s the tests we want.”