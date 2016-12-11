Jones rues Luton’s lack of cutting edge against Carlisle

Hatters boss Nathan Jones rued his side’s lack of a clinical edge as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Carlisle United yesterday.

The visitors took an early lead through Jason Kennedy, before Hatters quickly levelled, Danny Hylton notching a 14th of the season.

We’ve got to be more clinical than that. If we’re clinical, then we win the game. Nathan Jones

However, Luton couldn’t then go on to find a winner, even when the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute with Michael Raynes sent off, while they were indebted a fine stoppage time save from Christian Walton to prevent an unjust defeat.

Jones said: “I thought it was a good game, very good game, a very entertaining game, very competitive.

“I felt we edged it on chances. It was a pretty even game in terms of build up, but we had some glorious chances.

“They had one opportunity really late on, but apart from that we restricted them to half chances.

“I’m pleased with how we handled their threat, as it’s a big threat in terms of what they’ve got.

“Then I’m pleased with what we created and we just need a little bit more cutting edge in the final third.

“Danny’s had a shot from 25 yards, if he’d only just slid Stephen (O’Donnell) in, we’re in behind them and that’s what we’ve worked on all week.

“So it’s just those little things really I have a tinge of disappointment about which would have probably won us the game.

“But we finished strong, we wanted to win the game, we tried to win the game and that’s all you can do against your promotion rivals.”

Jones felt his side had created enough opportunities to seal a victory which would have moved them close to the top three, as he pointed to golden opportunities for striker Jack Marriott and defender Scott Cuthbert.

The boss added: “I felt we got into good areas and then it’s about people going into attack.

“I thought we created enough, Stephen O’Donnell’s ball was on a plate for Jack first half, you just go bang, and you finish that.

“Scott Cuthbert’s header, he’s got to hit the target, have to hit the target.

“I one hundred per cent think we did create enough and then we get into those areas and put great balls in, little dinks, that’s above the six yard box, then we just need that bit of desire.

“It’s just we didn’t have a real clinical edge to put it to bed. In and around the box, we had a great bit of play and just couldn’t quite get a shot off or had shots blocked, which are great opportunities as your build-up play’s perfect.

“We created enough, we just didn’t have that clinical killer instinct today that in other games we have.

“We’ve got to be more clinical than that. If we’re clinical, then we win the game.”