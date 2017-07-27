Jones: Sibbald must prove himself to earn Luton deal

Town boss Nathan Jones will have a second look at triallist Craig Sibbald but insists that, if the Falkirk ace is to earn a Luton contract, he must prove he’s better than the club’s current midfielders.

The 22-year-old came off the bench for the Hatters in the second half of last night’s 1-0 friendly home defeat to Premier League Leicester City.

So if he’s going to earn a contract, he’s got to be better than what we’ve got. Craig Sibbald

It confirmed Sibbald’s second trial spell with Town, having had his time cut short on their pre-season training camp in Slovenia by a minor groin strain.

He returned to The Bairns, where he has been offered a new deal, which would mean they’d be owed compensation if the former Scottish U16 and U17 international moved south of the border, but Jones insisted that the onus is now on the player.

He said: “He’ll have to be very good to get in our group.

“We’ve got a very good group. We said weeks ago that our recruitment was done unless someone comes in and is better than what we have, then there’s no point adding to what we have.

“We don’t need numbers. So if he’s going to earn a contract, he’s got to be better than what we’ve got.”

Luton wrap up their pre-season schedule with a home game against Scunthorpe on Saturday before their League Two curtain-raiser a week later against Yeovil and Jones will use the time to assess Sibbald before making his decision.

The Hatters boss said: “He’s come back with us (for us) to have another look.

“He picked up an injury when he was away with us in Slovenia. He’s come back now, he’s fitter, so we’re going to have a little look at him this week and we’re going to make a decision.”