Jones: Speculation won’t turn heads at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones doesn’t believe that speculation surrounding his players will affect them this season.

Hatters have rejected two bids recently for James Justin and Isaac Vassell, both from Championship outfits, with Nottingham Forest and Bristol CIty having offers knocked back.

If clubs do want to put bids in they do it in the right way and then we can turn them down in the right way and we can move on. Nathan Jones

Both players have been fully consulted by the club prior to Town going back with a firm no and on whether he felt the duo’s heads would be turned, Jones said: “It might do if you let them, but that’s the thing with the transfer window.

“Praise the lord, it shuts in a month and then we can get on with things.

“What we ask is clubs to be respectful of us. If clubs do want to put bids in they do it in the right way and then we can turn them down in the right way and we can move on.

“That’s what we do. What we don’t like is if people speak to our players behind our backs, or speak to their agents.

“We don’t do that with anyone, we go in through the front door and we’re very upfront with our business and very respectful.

“So we ask the clubs to do that with us and if they are, we can only turn them down in the right way.”

Although agreeing to sell Cameron McGeehan and Jack Marriott this summer, Jones is hopeful that no-one else will be leaving Kenilworth Road ahead of the window closing next month.

He added: “Of course, we’re trying to build something so there’s no point in losing our players if we’re trying to build something, because our recruitment is done in terms of who we’ve got.

“We’ve got a good squad, got a settled squad, we’re very happy with what we do and we feel that we’ve got a squad capable of going one better than we did last year.

“Only time will tell that and we’ll continue to do our business.”