Jones to transfer list a further three Luton players

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that he will be transfer-listing a further three players as he continues to reshape his squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Hatters chief released Craig Mackail-Smith, Danny Green, Stephen O’Donnell, Zane Banton and Liam Gooch last week, but admitted that wouldn’t be the end of it, with another trio having been told they can seek alternative employment.

Although not naming names just yet, Jones said: “We want to move one or two more on and the ones that will be transfer listed, it’s up to those if they want to further their career and continue their career at a good level.

“None of them are problematic, it’s just we feel for what we need, it’s best all round that they move on.

“What we have to make sure we continue to do is take the club forward.”