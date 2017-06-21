Jones urges Town’s transfer-listed trio to get themselves fixed up

Luton Town’s transfer-listed trio Jake Gray, Jonathan Smith and Josh McQuoid have been urged to fix themselves up with new clubs this season, rather than just gather dust at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones made the decision to make them available when he announced his retained list, and hopes they do so before the season starts, as he looks to work with a slim-line squad this term.

Jake Gray in action for Luton last season

He said: “Some have had a little bit of interest, so we’ll revisit that now as we go on.

“I won’t be training with a massive squad, this year I’m not going to compromise anything that we do.

“We were so close last year and people said we were unlucky, we were this, we were that, well over the season we weren’t.

“There were certain things, we made sure we looked after everyone, this year there won’t be any sentiment in terms of that.

We’ll help them as much as we can, but I really hope they get themselves fixed up. Nathan Jones

“We’ll only train with a group of 20. Anything above that will compromise the quality, so I hope for their sake that they get clubs as they’re real good pros, real good people.

“We’ll help them as much as they can, but I really hope they get themselves fixed up.”