Jones wants Hatters to put right their poor record against Stevenage

Town boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to put right their poor recent run of results against near neighbours Stevenage.

The visitors come to Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon on the back of a four game unbeaten sequence against the Hatters, winning on their last two trips to Luton, making it three straight victories, with the other encounter ending in a goalless draw.

Town have only scored once in that time too, with Luton not triumphing since Mark Cullen and Michael Harriman netted in a 2-0 victory back in May 2015.

Jones said: “Things can’t get any worse, so they’ve done very well when they’ve come to us, or we’ve gone there.

“I can’t say that we’ve played badly in all the games as we haven’t, but we haven’t got the result and that’s the thing we’ve got to put right.

“I think all the games are big when you want to achieve something, but the locality of the game adds a bit of spice, so we’re hoping for a big crowd and hopefully we put on a good performance.”

Town got off to the worst possible start last term, when former Hatter Luke Wilkinson rose highest to head from a corner, despite repeated warnings from Jones about Boro’s threat from set-plays.

They out-battled the hosts at times too, Ben Kennedy adding a second late on, and Town’s chief doesn’t want that to happen once more, as he continued: “What we don’t want to do is make the same mistakes.

“Last year has gone now in terms of what we did, what we want to do is learn from every single thing that we could have done better last year.

“I very much hope that they don’t outfight us this year as we have some real winners in the side, and we’re stronger, we’re a stronger group this year.

“So we’re looking forward to the game, but I’m not going to look back at the past as it will have no bearing on this football match.

“We’re in a certain type of form, they’re in good form, it should be a good game. We have to make sure that we turn up and be ourselves and if we do that, then that’s all we can concentrate one.”

Luton certainly go into the game full of confidence after victory at Accrington on Saturday made it six league games unbeaten, with five wins.

On whether it was his best spell so far in charge, Jones said: “Yes, I think it has in terms of points, games and runs.

“But we like to think that we’re learning and getting better, week by week since I’ve been here.

“So that’s a culmination, we’re in good form at the minute, but we’ve got to make sure that we continue that.”

When asked whether he felt Town’s upturn in results had been due to Harry Cornick being handed a starting berth, Jones added: “It has coincided, whether that’s a direct result is another thing.

“We were in good form anyway before that, we hadn’t lost many this season.

“The one that we did lose against Swindon, as I keep repeating, we went down to 10 men and we still tried to chase the game.

“He’s been excellent, Harry, but so have a lot of people around him as well.

“There’s good competition, so you’ve got to play well to stay in.”