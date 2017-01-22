Jones: We were by far the better side against Wycombe

Luton chief Nathan Jones felt his team were ‘by far the better side’ during yesterday’s 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hopeful Wycombe Wanderers.

The Hatters came within eight minutes of inflicting a first league defeat on the Chairboys since October, only for Adebayo Akinfenwa to head home, taking advantage of Johnny Mullins’ red card with a quarter of an hour to go.

We were excellent, when we got to grips with it, moved it, we got in a few times, and should have won the game today. Nathan Jones

However, Jones was full of praise for the visitors display, as he said: “I thought we were excellent, I really did.

“We came here, we were by far the better side, apart from lumping it up to Akinfenwa they had no threat whatsoever, but we had a real structure about us.

“We should have killed them off, Jack Marriott had a great chance that would have won the game for us and I’m proud of us because they stood up to that physical threat, a predictable physical threat, but it’s a threat.

Wanderers were one of the most, if not the most, direct side that Hatters have come up against this term, as with Akinfenwa upfront, they went long to the charismatic striker from virtually the first whistle.

Jones knew it was a tactic that his side would have to face, as he continued: “We were more of a threat than them all throughout the game, and I’m pleased with how we played.

“We could have come here and I could have picked a side and gone, let’s go and battle them out, and we’ve got players who can do that.

“I could have picked Glen Rea, could have picked extra ones, just to go and battle it out.

“I didn’t. I picked a side, they’re going to show a lot of braun, let’s show a bit of guile and I felt we did that.

“We deserved to win that game, we stood up to it, Scott Cuthbert was immense, absolutely immense, but then we had a cutting edge about us, we got in, Luke Gambin was a real threat as well, I’m proud of them. In hindsight it’s a good point, but I’m gutted we didn’t get three.”

Town’s boss felt the sending off of Mullins for a rash lunge on Scott Kashket changed the course of the game too, plus having to withdraw striker Danny Hylton as well on 72 minutes.

Hee said: “Undoubtedly. We were comfortable, in control of the game, created the best chances, we had far more possession, had way more cutting edge than them.

“Up until the sending off we were dominating the game, no problem whatsoever. There was no threat from them, we handled everything they threw at us, which was predictable.

“We had to make changes, had to bring Danny Hylton off as he was getting absolutely no protection from anyone out there today.

“There must have been a sniper somewhere as they were going down very, very easily and that was affecting all the decisions and the crowd and so on.

“So I had to make those changes, but it’s a good point as they’re a good side, in good form, and will win a lot of games here. But we showed what an excellent side we were, not a good side, but an excellent side.”

Despite being down to 10 men, Luton still may have on it through sub Isaac Vassell, as Jones added: “We had the better chances even with 10 men, Isaac’s had a great chance and fluffed his shot, a bit more clinical edge and he scores.

“Now we have to turn all these things and start killing teams off. We have to start going on runs now and start punishing people as then we’ll be where we think we should be.”