Jones well aware of Spireites quality despite poor start

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t expect today’s opponents Chesterfield to be struggling at the wrong end of the table for too long this season.

The Spireites were relegated from League One last term and have found life tough going in the fourth tier so far, with just one win, leading to manager Gary Caldwell losing his job last weekend.

I don’t imagine that the places will stay exactly the same from now until the end of the season in every single one of them. Nathan Jones

When asked if he had been surprised to see their early season plight, Jones said: “When a side comes down, with a lot of the signings they’ve made, maybe.

“But the league’s difficult and it’s only early days. They’ve made the decision to do whatever, I don’t want to comment on that, but it’s only early days.

“I don’t imagine that the places will stay exactly the same from now until the end of the season in every single one of them.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on Chesterfield, they’ve got lots of quality, I know a few of their players, so I know they’ve got quality.

“It will be a very difficult game, as is every other game in this league as it’s a relentless league.

“The contrast in tests from week to week is startling, so we know we’re going to get a stern one this weekend.”

Jones wasn’t sure if the sacking of Caldwell, replaced by director of recruitment and development Guy Branston as caretaker manager, had come at a good or bad time for the Hatters.

He continued: “I don’t know, all we can do is concentrate on us.

“It could be a good time to appoint, good time to play them, bad time to play them, whatever happens, all we can focus on is Luton.

“We’ll put a side out to try and win the game and we’ll try to play our way, be positive in everything we do and lets see if we win the game.”

One opposition player who Jones knows Town have to watch out for is striker Chris O’Grady.

The 31-year-old was at Brighton when Jones took temporary change of the Seagulls in December 2014, coming off the bench in the 2-0 win at Fulham.

He joined the Spireites in the summer, scoring once so far, as Jones added: “We might have to kidnap him before the game and lock him up, but he’s a good threat.

“He did well for me when I took over, he had an impact in the game when we beat Fulham, so I know he’s a real conscientious one, a real dedicated pro and he will be a handful.

“But they’ve got a number of threats, we played them last year (Luton won 4-0), so we know certain things about them and we’re hoping for a similar result.

“We want to make sure we concentrate on our threats as we have some real ones and I’m more worried about what we do.

“I never moan about anyone else, never moan about other people’s tactics, what they do against us or what threats they have.

“What I do is say if we’re at it, and we play our way, then we will be a test for every team and that’s what I want us to concentrate on.”