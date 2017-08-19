Jones would welcome transfer window alterations

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would welcome any potential changes to the transfer window, although isn’t sure just how much it could actually be altered.

Both the Premier League and EFL will meet next month to discuss possible modifications, one which includes closing it before the start of the season, as it currently runs until August 31.

When asked for his thoughts, Jones said: “It’s difficult, we’ve been fortunate this year that the board have backed me and we’ve got our targets in early.

“There’s still business going on and so forth now, but it wouldn’t half make it easier if they did do that (shut before season started).

“But if they did that then people in July would be disrupting their pre-seasons and the Premier League don’t come back as early as others, so there’s always going to be contention whatever you do.

“Maybe closing it just before the start of the season, so when the season kicks off, then it closes, so it goes into the first week of August and then Christmas time, they just did it the first two weeks of January.

“There has to be a window of doing business, because if they just close it all together, and certain people pick up injuries, then they suffer and it would put them in a bad position.

“The window’s are necessary and the size of the windows are a contention, but when it was all year round, people weren’t happy and now it’s the window, people are not happy.

“We’ve just got to find something and we’ve bemoaned the window now as we’ve just lost a player into the season, but it’s not like we weren’t aware of what was going on.”

With the window still open, and Luton losing striker Isaac Vassell to Birmingham City, Jones did admit it can be hassle with trying to prepare for league matches in between dealing with ongoing transfer business too.

He added: “When you’ve got good players it affects you and when you’re a team in League Two at the minute that has very, very good players then you’re going to attract attention.

“The only problem we’ve had is just this one as there was a desire not to sign a contract, so that’s the only thing we have.

“If you just do it in season then it could be manic, then people might be moaning, wives might be moaning that manager’s don’t get a holiday or, you just never know.

“I’ll be glad when it’s done so that it just settled everyone down as if I’m honest it’s thrown our environment a little bit.

“There’s been a lot of speculation and I’ve had to keep a young man focussed and now that’s one job that I don’t have to do and I can concentrate on my normal job.”