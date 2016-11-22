Justin can’t wait for a full house against Portsmouth

Teenage Luton full back James Justin can’t wait to play in front of what could be his first full house at Kenilworth Road when Portsmouth are the visitors this evening.

With Pompey expected to sell out their allocation of away tickets, there could be well almost 10,000 in attendance under the lights for the clash between two of the favourites for promotion this term.

Hopefully it will be rocking on Tuesday and we’ll see if we can provide the win. James Justin

The 18-year-old, who was playing for the club’s U18s this time last term, only making his full first team debut back in September, said: “I’m buzzing for it, even the Leeds match was rocking and I don’t even think it was a sell out.

“I’m excited to see what Portsmouth will do because they’ll bring a fair few.

“I’ve come along way in the past few months, but I’ve got to take it as it is and hopefully it will be rocking on Tuesday and we’ll see if we can provide the win.”

Although it’s been a meteoric rise for Justin recently, he has been taking everything in his stride, saying: “It’s not surreal because I’ve been coming here, I know what the fans are like and I’m just happy to be where I am.

“I think with the gaffer, he’s a real part of it.

“If you’re good enough you’ll play and hopefully more can come through, more can show what they can do because a lot of them have got it.

“The lads are always bantering me about it, getting big time this and the other, but we’re still best mates, still hang around with each other at training ground, just like it was.”

Justin has been part of a defence which has now kept three successive league clean sheets for the first time since the 2014-15 season, while also possessing the most miserly back-line in the division.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “It goes back to the quality we brought in. If I play Scott Cuthbert with Glen Rea, or Scott Cuthbert with (Johnny) Mullins, or (Alan) Sheehan with Mullins, they’re quality players, for this level, excellent quality.

“So when we’ve had to chop and change it hasn’t been for the sake of it, we’ve had that quality to come in.

“They’re experienced, know the job they’re doing, the two that played Saturday (Rea and Mullins) did very, very well, but so did the others beforehand in the clean sheets we’ve kept.

“It’s difficult choices, but as I said, I see Alan Sheehan as the best footballing centre half in the league, and we’re playing him at left back at the moment.

“So we’ve got good options and we’re pleased with that. The youngsters in terms of James Justin are doing fantastically well and he’s getting pushed daily by Sods (Stephen O’Donnell), and the others, Jack Senior and (Dan) Potts are right at Sheehan’s heels as well.

“People made a lot of it, not so many clean sheets (beforehand), but we have a very, very, very good defensive record.

“So we weren’t worried when people nick a goal against us or we concede a goal because we know that’s going to happen.

“But we’re in decent defensive form and we’re happy with that. If we can conitnue that then it’s always good because I always fancy is to get a goal.”