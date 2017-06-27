Justin could face England roommate when Luton host Tractor Boys

Luton Town youngster James Justin could well find himself marking England U19 roommate Andre Dozzell when Luton host Championship side Ipswich Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The pair were called up to the Young Lions squad for the week-long training camp out in Spain, and watched the draw come through live in their hotel room.

Dozzell started in the competiyoon last season when Ipswich were beaten 1-0 at home by Stevenage, going on to play nine times for the Tractor Boys last term.

Meanwhile, Justin made his full debut as Town knocked out Aston Villa 3-1, then going on to enjoy a superb breakthrough campaign, with 39 appearances.

It wasn’t quite enough to earn him a place in the England U19s Euro Finals squad announced yesterday, although Dozzell, son of Ipswich legend Jason, will make the trip as Justin said: “I was rooming with a guy from Ipswich called Andre Dozzell, he’s a nice guy, I got to know him well.

“It was funny, we were actually talking about it the night before the draw, saying wouldn’t it be funny if we drew each other and stuff like that.

“We were sitting there watching Sky Sports and funnily enough we drew each other.

“So we might be facing each other on the pitch as opposition instead of team-mates.”