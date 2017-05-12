Justin has a ‘fighting chance’ of making Blackpool clash

Luton full back James Justin has a ‘fighting chance’ of being fit for Sunday’s play-off semi-final first leg trip to Blackpool according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 19-year-old was stretchered off against Morecambe last weekend just after the hour mark with what looked a serious ankle injury.

It enables him to have a fighting chance of being able to contribute to us now for the rest of the season. Nathan Jones

However, the club confirmed later it was a ligament sprain rather than any lasting damage, as on his chances of playing, Jones told the press this morning: “We hope so, we do hope so, because he’s in wonderful form and a wonderful young player and it would be a shame for him to miss that.

“He’s recovered very, very well as young people tend to do, so we’ve given him maximum time and we’ll see where we are.

“We’re glad that it wasn’t as bad as first feared as one, for the boy, in terms of being injured, we don’t want that. But two, it enables him to have a fighting chance of being able to contribute to us now for the rest of the season.”

Defender Alan Sheehan also might be available to play after missing the 3-1 win over the Shrimps due to ankle injured picked up in training prior to the match.

Jones continued: “He’s developing and we’ve given him maximum time to be ready.

“It’s the stage of the season where training isn’t the be all and end all, it’s about getting them right to play.

“He was sore last weekend so we didn’t risk him and we’ll see where we are this week.

“He’s in contention, whether it will be a late fitness test, probably not. If he’s not right and needs a late fitness test then he won’t be fit.

“But we’ll give him maximum time as we do with everyone else as a lot can happen in two days. Once we get everyone together, then we’ll know.”

Meanwhile, Jones was remaining coy about the chances of either Johnny Mullins or Jordan Cook featuring at Bloomfield Road, saying: “One will be fit, he’s back in training fully this week, one won’t be.”

When pressed on who it was, Jones added: “I don’t want to give away too much, but one will be, one probably won’t play too much this season.”