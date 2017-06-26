Justin misses out on England U19s Euro Finals squad

Luton Town full back James Justin has missed out on selection for the England U19s European Championships Finals squad.

The 19-year-old had been in all of manager Keith Downing’s training camps, including spending a week away in Spain earlier this month, as he had set his sights on being picked for the squad that heads out to Georgia in July.

However, when choosing his 19-man travelling party, Downing didn’t opt for Hatters’ talented youngster, although did pick Luton-born Jay Dasilva, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, before moving to Chelsea in 2012.

Speaking before the squad was announced, Luton boss Nathan Jones had heaped praise on Justin for capping off a superb breakthrough campaign with his international recognition.

He said: “He’s a wonderful young player with a great temperament, and it epitomises everything I love about football.

“He has a real, not a Danny Hylton characeter, but a real character and he works hard, gets on with his job, is very level headed.

“The kid, I’m sure will have a wonderful career, but just now he’s just enjoying it day-to-day. He’s very sensible in his approach, did fantastically well last year and this year he goes into the season now with expectation, so we’re looking forward to a real test for James this year.

“I’m delighted he’s been called in as it goes to show if you’re a good young player and playing at the right club, and the level, then you’ll get recognised.

“It’s too easy to just pick 19-year-old’s from the Premier League clubs who have never played a league game, whereas James has played not far off 40 games in a good side last year.”