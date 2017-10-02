Justin ready for 90 minutes now

Hatters defender James Justin is ready to complete 90 minutes for the first time this season if selected for Luton’s Checkatrade Trophy group stage match with Barnet tomorrow.

The 19-year-old has played under an hour of first team football so far this term for the Hatters, with one half against Spurs in the same competition, plus the final five minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Newport.

A hamstring injury picked up while on international duty with England U19s in the summer has been the main reason for his extended absence, plus the form of summer signing Jack Stacey, as boss Nathan Jones said: “I think he’s there now.

“He played 90 against Brentford the other day, so he’ll need to come through that barrier.

“He’s a fit lad anyway, he’s injury free, no problems in terms of training or whatever, so we’ll be looking for him to get back at it.

“It was nice for him to get a little cameo at the weekend, defend well, see the game out very, very well, with Jack Stacey in front of him.”

When Justin entered the fray, it meant Stacey was pushed on in front of him, the former Reading player almost adding to Town’s lead late on, denied by keeper Joe Day.

Jones added: “He got in from playing that midfield role, so it’s a good option.

“We know we’ve got that option with Jack, but in terms of games, he’s (Justin) had to be patient.

“He’s only been fit for five or six of the games so far, due to being away with England and then coming back and going back away with England.

“So it’s been a frustrating time for him, but he’s an outstanding player and the competition just heats up.

“It’s up to him to keep fighting and doing it as he’ll play lots of games for this football club because he’s a fantastic player.”