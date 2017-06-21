Search

Justin retained by England U19s

Hatters defender James Justin scores his first professional goal against Accrington

Luton Town youngster James Justin has been called up once more to the England U19 squad for their training camp at St George’s Park.

The teenager has already spent a week out in Spain, plus a weekend at the £105m venue in Staffordshire with Keith Downing’s side.

A stament on the club’s official website said: “We are delighted to confirm that Hatters defender James Justin will continue his involvement with the England Under-19 squad as they prepare for the UEFA U19s European Championships in Georgia.

“After attending the first long squad training camp in Spain a fortnight ago, the 19-year-old spent last weekend at a second preparation camp at St George’s Park.

“He has now been retained for a third training camp, also at the national football centre, from tomorrow until Saturday.”