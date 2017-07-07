Keeper Shea not settling for understudy role with Luton

Town keeper James Shea has warned fellow stopper Marek Stech that he hasn’t joined the club just to sit on the bench this season.

The 26-year-old was brought in by boss Nathan Jones, who has admitted that Stech is expected to start as number one.

But despite being fully aware of this, Shea said: “That’s what the gaffer said to me, he’s brought me in to compete, he wants competition all over the pitch and he wants it in the goalkeeping department.

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t want to sit on the bench, so I’m going to do everything in my power to play.

“We’re going to push each other, we’re going to back each other whoever plays, that’s the main thing and whoever plays, we’ll be behind them.

“There’s so many games along the season, you never know what’s going to happen around the corner, so whoever plays you back them and whoever doesn’t, you’ve got to be ready.”

Shea has linked up with direct rival Stech prior to his arrival at the Hatters too, saying: “I’ve actually met him once, before I signed for Wimbledon.

“I went down to Yeovil and did a bit of training down there, he’s a good lad, and we’re going to help each other now really.”

Meanwhile, the keeper wants to get an early chance to impress when Luton visit Bedford Town tomorrow ahead of their trip to Slovenia.

He added: “Pre-season is important, everyone wants to put down a marker and see what happens.

“Whoever plays, we’re going to back them 100 per cent and that’s how it should be.”