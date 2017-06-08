League Two no issue for ex-Bees midfielder as he targets not one, but two promotions with Luton

New addition Alan McCormack had no qualms at all about dropping into League Two for the first time since in his career since the 2011-12 campaign when moving to Luton last week.

Then at Swindon Town, McCormack helped the Robins to the title and spent the next two years in League One, before three seasons in the Championship with Brentford.

I want to win, I want another promotion, I want two more promotions if I can and that’s what I’m looking at. Alan McCormack

The 33-year-old admitted he could have remained at a higher level rather than head back to the fourth tier of English football, but the chance of trying to notch another promotion with the Hatters was too tough to turn down,

He said: “It’s not a bother. I could have easily gone to a League One club and had an easier life and an easier way of training at 33-years of age, but I don’t want that.

“I know there’s three, four more years left and I want to be pushed, I want to win, I want another promotion, I want two more promotions if I can and that’s what I’m looking at.

“I’m not looking at my age, not looking at how many years I’ve got left. It’s looking at the first game of the season and that’s the most important thing for me, being ready for that.

“Then the second game and the third game and have tiny little blocks, tiny little targets, keep ticking them off and before you know it, if you’re getting results, you’re well and truly on the road to promotion and that’s what I was looking for.”

McCormack has seen first hand just how big a club Luton can be, as he played at Kenilworth Road for Southend when Town were in the Championship back in December 2006.

He added: “It was a club that has a great fanbase. For me it’s a massive club, they don’t probably belong in League Two with the club sizes, but they’re there at the moment.

“I had a couple of friends that have been there before, Paul Benson and Luke Guttridge, and they always spoke so highly of the club, as they loved every minute of being at the club and weren’t too happy when they left as they knew they enjoyed being there so much.

“So it does make a difference in the decision you make and I felt it was a great challenge for me to come in and try to help get them promoted to League One and maybe more.”