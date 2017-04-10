Lee hopes to have Luton fans singing his name for the right reasons

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee hopes he has changed the lyrics to his terrace chant once and for all after a classy match-winning strike at Barnet on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of some criticism from Town fans in recent weeks, culminating in a section of the away following chanting about him during the 2-1 defeat at Colchester.

Olly Lee wheels away after scoring his first goal of the season at Barnet

However, he got most fans onside with a starring role when starting last week’s 1-0 win over Blackpool, before he then had Luton’s near enough 1,700 travelling followers singing an altogether different set of words by sidefooting home the only goal of the game at the Hive to secure a precious three points.

Speaking afterwards, Lee said: “They’ve sung some good songs haven’t they?

“It’s nice to see the words changed for once, hopefully we won’t hear the other song again and this is the start of something good.

“I’ll take massive confidence from this. I’ve said all along, I know what I’m capable of, know what I’m about.

“It might have taken a while for me to bring it out and the fans to see it, but it’s here now and there’s a lot more to come.”

Although admitting it hadn’t been pleasant being on the receiving end of such chants, Lee was confident he had a strong enough character not to let it faze him.

He continued: “I know what I’m about, they can abuse me all the way, I’ll show them what I’m about.

“Obviously it’s not nice to hear things like that, but it tops it all off hearing them singing my name today and long may it continue.

“With fans, you can’t please everyone. People aren’t going to like what I do, but sometimes players in my position, you don’t quite get the credit for what you’re capable of.

“It was a nice moment to get a goal, nice to get the three points for the lads too.”

Manager Nathan Jones had backed Lee publicly in recent weeks, particularly during pre-match press conferences.

Lee thanks his manager for sticking by him and also praised his team-mates too, saying: “It’s nice to have the support from the gaffer and support from the lads, that’s all that matters to me.

“The lads are brilliant. To be honest, I didn’t ever really realise (at Colchester), I thought they were singing a nice song at first.

“It was only after when I got reminded, but it doesn’t bother me.

“I’m going to play my game no matter, football’s a game of opinions, people are going to like you, people aren’t going to like you.

“It’s not nice to hear, but they’ve turned it round today and I thank them for that as it was a massive bonus to have the fans behind me.”