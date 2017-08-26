Lee: League Two should start to worry about Luton

Luton midfielder Olly Lee believes the rest of League Two should start to be worried about coming up against the Hatters this season.

Town started the campaign in sublime fashion, hammering Yeovil 8-2 at home, and although they then suffered a hiccup, beaten 1-0 at Barnet, returned to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph over Colchester on Saturday.

Lee believes it will definitely make other sides sit up take notice of the Kenilworth Road club, ahead of their trip Mansfield on Saturday, who were made bookies favourites for the title ahead of the season.

He said: “Every team in League Two is going to worry about us, we’ve just got to keep putting the performances in and that’s all that matter at the end of the season.

“They’re all important games, we expect to win all our games.

“We saw Mansfield are favourites, we go there and we want to beat them, we don’t fear anyone in this league.

“We’ll take the game to them and see where it takes us.”

Keeper Marek Stech was also looking forward to the clash with the side managed by Steve Evans, who have begun with one win, one draw and one defeat.

He continued: “It will be a big game, they are decent, they’re a strong side at home.

“It will be very important this week to have a good recovery now as we need to come back in and do a whole week of good training to really prepare for that game, as it’s going to be a tough game.

“We need to start winning the games away as that’s very important.

“If you don’t win the game, get a point and keep a clean sheet, so that’s what we need to do.

“It’s going to be a tough game, so we need to prepare for that really well.”

Hatters have been given 1,000 tickets for the clash at the One Call Stadium and Stech has been nothing but impressed by what he has seen from the Luton support both home and away so far.

He said: “Listen, they are absolutely outstanding, nearly every single home game is sold out.

“The away fans at Barnet was 2,500, maybe even more, so giving us that support, every single home game and away game, that’s very important.

“They will push us to perform well and hopefully we can just give them the best that.”

Meanwhile, Lee knows that Luton definitely won’t have it all their own way as the aim for promotion to League One, with sides, as Colchester showed, determined to make it tough for them by putting men behind the ball.

He added: “We’re a well respected team in this league now.

“Teams want to sit back, because they know they can’t come out and play against us, so it’s about breaking them down and staying patient.”