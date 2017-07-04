Lee: Playing with Olly a huge motivation to join Luton

New Hatters striker Elliot Lee admitted the chance to link up with his brother Olly at Kenilworth Road was too special an opportunity to miss out on.

Lee, who made 11 appearances for the Town, scoring three goals during a loan spell in the 2014-15 season, has yet to feature alongsided his older sibling, whose dad is former Charton and Newcastle legend Rob Lee, for a Football League encounter.

It was Olly who played a big part in the forward dropping down from the Championship to sign a two year deal with the Hatters, as Elliot said: “I’m looking forward to playing with Olly.

“He was a big factor in me coming here. Having been here and known all the lads, I’m really looking forward to it.

“Olly and I spoke about it and we realised it would be a great experience to play together and something we’d enjoy. It’s something special for the family.

“The club has come on a lot since I was here last time, and it really looks like we’ve got a positive future.”

Luton midfielder Olly Lee played a pivotal role in brother Elliot signing

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise the efforts of Town’s midfielder in getting the signature of his younger brother over the line, as he added: “It will help him settle that he knows so many players here. For me, it’s another little box ticked in terms of he shouldn’t have any problems settling, and his brother did a lot of work for us.

“He had a number of offers from higher leagues, but Olly spoke very highly of the work that we do here so there was only one place for Elliot.”