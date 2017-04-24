LOAN WATCH: Mackail-Smith on target again for Posh

Town striker Craig Mackail-Smith scored once more for Peterborough United during their 4-2 victory over Bristol Rovers in League One on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has now bagged five times in his last nine games for the Posh, bringing down Marcus Maddison’s ball to coolly slot home.

Fellow attacker Josh McQuoid didn’t feature for Stevenage in their 1-0 defeat at home to play-off rivals Mansfield Town, which saw Boro drop to seventh in the table.

Young forward Zane Banton had a huge hand in St Albans’ 2-2 draw with East Thurrock in National League South.

Trailing 2-1, Banton saw his effort saved by Lukas Lidakevcius in stoppage time, with David Noble netting the rebound to ensure a point.

U18s duo James Verney and Harry Bean both started for Dunstable Town as they defeated Cinderford Town 2-0 in Southern League Premier Division.

Bean played the entire game, while Verney was replaced on 73 minutes.