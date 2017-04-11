LOAN WATCH: McQuoid nets own goal as Boro are hammered

Hatters striker Josh McQuoid scored an own goal as Stevenage were hammered 4-0 at Colchester United in League Two on Saturday.

The visitors were already 2-0 down when McQuoid turned a corner past veteran stopper Chris Day on the half hour mark, while Charlie Lee followed suit before half time as Boro slipped to fifth in the table.

Harry Bean in action for Dunstable on Saturday - pic: Chris White

Forward Craig Mackail-Smith played just over an hour as Peterborough’s League One play-off hopes were all but ended with a 1-0 defeat at bottom side Coventry City.

Zane Banton had the full game as St Albans drew 1-1 with Margate in National South, with ex-Hatter Charlie Walker’s stunning late strike earning the hosts a share of the spoils.

Goalkeeper Liam Gooch was on the winning side as Biggleswade Town triumphed 2-1 at Chesham United in the Southern Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Harry Bean was in the Dunstable Town side who lost 1-0 at Frome Town in the same league, with James Verney on as second half substitute.