Long-serving Smith leaves Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have mutually agreed to cancel the contract of the club’s longest-serving player Jonathan Smith.

The 30-year-old joined the Hatters from York City on loan in November 2012 and signed permanently the following January.

Jonathan Smith makes his Luton debut against Hereford in November 2012

He was a big part of the Town team who beat Premier League side Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2013, before breaking his leg during the season that Luton regained their Football League status as Conference champions.

Smith made a superb comeback from the injury at Barnet on Boxing Day to take the field on the final day at Hyde in that campaign, and made 40 appearances for the club in their first season back in League Two.

He went on to play 176 times in total for Luton, scoring 11 goals, his last game coming in the 4-1 win at Accrington, before being transfer listed in the summer with a year still to run on his deal,

Manager Nathan Jones said: “Smudge is a great lad and since I came to the club he has given me everything.

“He’s been an exemplary professional and helped us to develop the playing style and culture of the football club.

“With the players we were bringing in for this season, however, he is someone we felt we couldn’t give the kind of game time he needs.

“To be fair to him we made him available to enable him to progress his career elsewhere, and he leaves with all our best wishes for his future career.”