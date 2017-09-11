Luton appoint former Real Sociedad and Derby midfielder Idiakez as U18s coach

Luton Town have appointed former Real Sociedad, Derby County and Southampton midfielder Inigo Idiakez as the club’s new U18s coach.

The 43-year-old, who is a UEFA Pro Licence holder, is a former Spain U21 midfielder, who also played for Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano during his career too.

Since retiring in 2008, Idiakez moved into coaching in Spain with Anorga U18s and then non-league clubs Euskalduna and Berio.

He gained further experience as assistant to his former Derby manager George Burley with Appollon Limassol in Cyprus, before returning to this country to become Leicester City’s lead youth development coach under his ex-Southampton boss Nigel Pearson in 2013.

Pearson took Idiakez back to Derby as first team coach following his appointment in the summer of 2016, but they left the Championship club last October.

He joins the Hatters as replacement for Paul Driver, who left the club at the end of last season to relocate to Yorkshire.

Academy & development manager Andy Awford said: “I am delighted to welcome Inigo to the football club as our new U18s coach.

“After a thorough interview process we identified Inigo as our number one target and I was thrilled when he accepted last week.

“I look forward to working alongside Inigo in our quest to produce more players for our first team.

“I am sure he will bring new, fresh ideas to the Academy as he brings with him great knowledge and experience from his previous playing and coaching roles.

“I would also like to place on record my sincere thanks to the Academy staff, in particular Jordan McCann, who have helped me cover the U18s’ schedule since the start of pre-season.

“As always, the Academy staff have shown a real togetherness and I am very grateful for the type of people we have working in our Academy.”