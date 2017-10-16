Luton are ball number 25 for FA Cup draw

Luton Town are ball number 25 in tonight’s FA Cup first round proper draw.

With all League One and Two sides coming into the competition, Town will be hoping to avoid a similar tie at this stage last season, as they headed to Exeter City, winning 3-1 and then Accrington in the second round, where they went out with a 2-1 defeat.

Some interesting opponents that Hatters could pit their wits against are Solihull Moors, numbered 50, who are now managed by former boss Richard Money, while ex-Luton chief John Still’s Dagenham & Redbridge side are 64.

There are still three teams from the eighth tier of the football pyramid in the draw, live on BBC Two at 7pm this evening, with Northern Premier League teams Hyde United and Ossett Town, plus Isthmian League Division One North side Heybridge Swifts in the hat.

Former Luton striker Isaac Vassells’s old club, Truro City, were the first Cornish club to reach the first round of the FA Cup since 1969, while Northern Premier League side Shaw Lane remain in the competition too.

Ball numbers: 1 Accrington Stanley, 2 AFC Wimbledon, 3 Barnet, 4 Blackburn Rovers, 5 Blackpool, 6 Bradford City, 7 Bristol Rovers, 8 Bury, 9 Cambridge United, 10 Carlisle United, 11 Charlton Athletic, 12 Cheltenham Town, 13 Chesterfield, 14 Colchester United, 15 Coventry City, 16 Crawley Town, 17 Crewe Alexandra, 18 Doncaster Rovers, 19 Exeter City, 20 Fleetwood Town, 21 Forest Green Rovers, 22 Gillingham, 23 Grimsby Town, 24 Lincoln City, 25 Luton Town, 26 Mansfield Town, 27 Milton Keynes Dons, 28 Morecambe, 29 Newport County, 30 Northampton Town, 31 Notts County, 32 Oldham Athletic, 33 Oxford United, 34 Peterborough United, 35 Plymouth Argyle, 36 Port Vale, 37 Portsmouth, 38 Rochdale, 39 Rotherham United, 40 Scunthorpe United, 41 Shrewsbury Town, 42 Southend United, 43 Stevenage, 44 Swindon Town, 45 Walsall, 46 Wigan Athletic, 47 Wycombe Wanderers, 48 Yeovil Town, 49 Tranmere Rovers, 50 Solihull Moors or Ossett Town, 51 Hartlepool United, 52 Shaw Lane, 53 Chorley or Boston United, 54 AFC Telford United, 55 Gainsborough Trinity, 56 Nantwich Town or Kettering Town, 57 Gateshead, 58 Guiseley, 59 AFC Fylde, 60 Kidderminster Harriers, 61 Hyde United, 62 Macclesfield Town, 63 Brackley Town or Billericay Town, 64 Dagenham & Redbridge or Leyton Orient, 65 Hereford, 66 Aldershot Town, 67 Bath City or Chelmsford City, 68 Oxford City, 69 Maidenhead United, 70 Heybridge Swifts, 71 Woking or Concord Rangers, 72 Truro City, 73 Dover Athletic or Bromley, 74 Slough Town, 75 Dartford, 76 Boreham Wood, 77 Maidstone United or Enfield Town, 78 Leatherhead, 79 Sutton United, 80 East Thurrock United or Ebbsfleet United.