Luton boss confirms Championship bid for McGeehan fell short of club’s valuation

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed he had fended off another bid from an un-named Championship side for midfielder Cameron McGeehan on deadline day.

The 21-year-old, who is currently out until the end of the season with a broken leg, still attracted some serious interest during the window.

It wasn’t of our valuation and if it’s not of our valuation then we don’t listen to it. Nathan Jones

Barnsley were the club rumoured to have made a serious offer, and although Jones didn’t confirm it was the Tykes, he said: “We’ve had another approach from a Championship club for Cameron, but it wasn’t of our valuation and if it’s not of our valuation then we don’t listen to it.

“We’re not looking to get rid of any of our players.”

However, Jones did warn fans that it might not always be the case if the offers are upped in future windows, as he added: “There comes a point where we might have to, because it will move, one, the club forward, two, the player forward, and it’s good for us or the right thing to do.

“So when that comes, then we’ll let you know, but at this point, we’re delighted to inform everyone that Cameron’s still our player and he’s been fantastic for us.”