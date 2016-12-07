Luton chief delighted by his striking duo

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expressed his delight with striking duo Josh McQuoid and Isaac Vassell after they both scored in the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win at Swindon Town last night.

McQuoid bagged his first goal since April 19, tapping in from a yard out after keeper Will Henry’s error before smashing home a wonderful second.

Josh McQuoid nets his second against Swindon

On the striker, who has struggled for game time this year, Jones said: “I’m delighted for Josh, I’m genuinely delighted for him because he’s trained at a real, real good level and he’s deserved probably more than I’ve given him so far this year.

“I’m delighted for him that he got his goals, it’s a shame he couldn’t have got another one and I thought him and Isaac were a danger all night, a real danger.

“If you follow in on a slippy night, it’s a tap-in, but the other one wasn’t so much a defensive error but a game-plan.

“We wanted to press them high, because we know they like to play, so we wanted to try and get them into mistakes and we did that early.”

Vassell had endured a frustrating evening in terms of his finishing, missing a hatful of chances, before racing away in the second half to keep his cool and slot beyond Henry, notching a second goal in Luton colours.

Jones continued: “Isaac should have had more himself but it’s great for him to get a goal and now he’s really finding his feet and they were a real threat tonight.

“He’s always on shoulders and he’s like a panther when he gets going, in terms of that pace and power, he’s like a predator.

“Anything in the channel he got on to it quickly, then he cut inside and finished coolly.

“It was a harder chance than he had moments earlier when he had the point blank header, but he was wonderful and I’m so pleased for him because he does so much unselfish work.

“It’s just good that he got the goal because that’s what he’ll be remembered for, but he’s in the team because of his all-round play. It’s great when he finishes and now he’s starting to find his feet a little bit. We’re excited about him.”

The pair have now given Jones food for thought ahead of this weekend’s League Two clash against second-placed Carlisle United.

With leading scorer Danny Hylton on 13 goals, plus Jack Marriott notching twice at the weeked and Craig Mackail-Smith getting another 15 minutes of action at the County ground, Jones added: “That’s what we want, backed up by a group of midfield players who played well too, they’re all first team midfield players.

“So it’s going to be an interesting one, but we’re really looking forward now.

“We assembled a squad and said, we want to stay in and around it right up to the new year and then we think we’ll be strong, because of the squad we have, because of how we look after them, because of the group we’ve got.

“It’s an exciting time and what we have to do is make sure we finish December very strong.