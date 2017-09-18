Luton chief delighted Town’s record at Adams Park continues

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was ecstatic that the Hatters unblemished record at Wycombe continued on Saturday.

Town’s 2-1 triumph ensured they are still yet to lose at Adams Park, with their record now seven wins and six draws from 13 visits.

They’re a real difficult side to play against but I’m just delighted and happy with that. Nathan Jones

It had looked for long periods like the run would be ended until Scott Cuthbert cancelled out Adebayo Akinfenwa’s first half header and then James Collins popped up to win it in stoppage time as Jones said: “It’s been a good ground for me, when I was at Brighton and Yeovil, so I’m very happy with that.

“I’ll take any win really as we were excellent against Swindon for 30 minutes and lost the game because of the sending off.

“This was totally different, but to come away at Wycombe and they’re flying, they’re doing excellently, they’re a real difficult side to play against but I’m just delighted and happy with that.”

Meanwhile, captain Scott Cuthbert, who has now scored on his last two visits to the Chairboys, hadn’t been aware of Town’s unbeaten stat until afterwards.

He added: “No I never knew about that. Any time I play here, it’s always a tough game, but we always seem to get results and always seem to do quite well.

“That’s nice for the club as well and good that we’ve kept that run going.”