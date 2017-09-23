Luton chief has food for thought after impressive Bees win

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted the players who were part of Luton’s 4-1 win over Brentford in a development fixture on Tuesday afternoon have put themselves into contention to face Chesterfield this afternoon.

Luke Gambin scored twice, while Jordan Cook netted a stunning strike, while Elliot Lee was also on target to seal an impressive victory for the Hatters.

They could now play some part against the Spireites, as Jones said: “It was a wonderful game, I really enjoyed it.

“We pick our own games in terms of development and finding people games, Brentford wanted a strong test, so they asked for a strong test.

“We went there with a youngish side as even our experienced ones, only Jordan who’s 27/28 and Sheasy (James Shea) who’s 26, the rest were a young side.

“I was delighted with their attitude, their work-rate, their pressing, the quality they showed and it was exactly what you want.

A few of them have put themselves right in contention, but that’s not a surprise, they do that week in and week out and it’s a headache for me. Nathan Jones

“It reminded me and I’m not comparing ourselves with Man United, but you look at Man United last night (against Burton in the Carabao Cup).

“They’re in such a good place in terms of their first team, where they are and then the ones who don’t play in the first team, go out and play and show a desire and an attitude to want to do well for the football club.

“That’s what I got on Tuesday and I was delighted, a few of them have put themselves right in contention, but that’s not a surprise, they do that week in and week out and it’s a headache for me.

“I was delighted with the win, credit to Brentford as well, they gave us a test and we had to stand up to that.”

Although the three goalscorers have had limited game time this term, Jones wasn’t going to take into account any disappointing from not playing when selecting his side.

He added: “I played 23 years, I never ever came into training thinking, that manager has got to keep me happy, I went into training thinking, I’ve got to keep the manager happy, otherwise I don’t get myself a career.

“So yes, players want to be inspired, motivated and so on, but we’ve got healthy competition here.

“I’ll have decisions to make for the weekend and those who have done well in training, or in the development game the other day will get opportunities.

“It won’t be a random selection what I do, so this process here, if you play well, you’re training well, you’re at it and then you get your opportunity, you take it and you stay in the team.”